Menzgold saga: 6 out of 7 customers granted bail

Six customers of failing gold dealership firm, Menzgold have been granted bail by the Asokore Mampong District court.
They were among seven who were arrested on Tuesday by the police for flouting the public order law.
They have been granted bail to the tune of GH¢5000 with a surety for each person.
Lawyer for the six, Kwame Owusu Sekyere argued that his clients had done no wrong and that they were only at the protest to check if their monies would be paid.
He added that the six did not hold any placards as indicated by the prosecution.
The case has been adjourned to the January 22. The police have also been ordered to find the seventh suspect and bring him to court on the same day.
The seven customers of Menzgold were arrested on Tuesday for flouting a police order not to demonstrate. They are part of about hundreds of customers who protested over the failure of government to help them retrieve their locked-up investments.
They have been charged with offensive conduct and unlawful assembly in the Tuesday morning demonstration in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.
They are expected to appear before the court on Wednesday.
Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Gordon Ahianyo told Joy News, although the customers were cautioned, they ignored the directive and went ahead with the demonstration.
“We have people who are behind this demonstration...they are over one hundred if I am not mistaken, we are still picking them...we are not going to end now,” he added.
The PRO said they have the names and telephone numbers of the organizers of the demonstration.
Firefighters were deployed to the scene on Tuesday as the customers blocked the roads and burnt disposed car tyres during their protest. The situation caused the blockage of the road linking Adum and Amakom, two suburbs of Kumasi.
Some of the protestors expressed their disappointment with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. One of them who spoke to Joy News expressed surprise at government’s nonchalant attitude to their plight.
Read also: Menzgold saga: Customers in Kumasi stage demo
This is not the first time these aggrieved customers have made their concerns about the saga publicly known. Days before Christmas, they besieged the Dzorwulu office of Menzgold in Accra to demand their investments paid to them.
Also, in November, they demonstrated at the Nkrumah Circle calling on government to help them get back their money.
But, the Finance Minister in November 2018, said government will not bail-out the aggrieved customers.
“It is not in the place of government to refund or get your money for you,” he said and indicated at the third Capital Market conference in Accra that doing so would be bailing out greed.
Read more: 'It's greed' - Finance minister rules out bail-out for Menzgold customers
Also, Deputy Governor of the BoG, Elsie Awadzi, told Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show, Tuesday that the Bank of Ghana has no power to intervene in the case of the Menzgold customers.
“We don’t even have the power to intervene; we didn’t regulate it, there is no way we are going to do anything. We don’t have anything to do with Menzgold unfortunately,” she stated.
She added that the Bank of Ghana was very clear since the beginning that Menzgold was an unlicensed operation, therefore, anyone who went ahead to deal with them did so at their own risk.
The prosecution sought for a bench warrant for the seventh person but the judge denied. He [the seventh person] is expected to appear in court with the others.
Read also: We have no investment with Menzgold- Groupe Nduom
Source: myjoyonline
Ghana News: latest news in Ghana