Menzgold saga : I didn't jump bail , EOCO knew I was travelling - NAM 1

The Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has dismissed claims that he jumped bail and escaped to Dubai to avoid being arrested in Ghana.
According to NAM 1, his bail conditions by EOCO did not include a travel ban in any form.
Addressing a press conference at the M&J hotel in Accra today, he said: “I went to other African countries…then from there, I went to Asia so I did not escape. The EOCO invitation was not tied to a travel ban…a day before I departed, I informed EOCO, we can check EOCO’s records, I informed EOCO that I was travelling.”
NAM 1 further described his detention in Dubai as harrowing, daunting, terrific and horrific experience, he says he now feels refined.
“While my detention in Dubai was a harrowing, daunting, terrific and horrific experience, I am grateful to God because I feel very refined.” It has made me older than my age as we grow in our experiences and not in years."
He also made it known that he is fulfilled and ready for greater exploits.