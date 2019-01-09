Menzgold saga: INTERPOL charged to assist with arrest of "Ghana's most wanted" Nana Appiah Mensah

Ghana has informed the International Criminal Police Organization, INTERPOL to assist in the arrest of CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah.
This means 194 member states of INTERPOL will assist in finding the whereabout of Nana Appiah Mensah.
A bench warrant has been issued by the Circuit Court to arrest CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah and two others.
The warrant further stated, “You are hereby ordered in the name of the President forthwith to apprehend the said Nana Appiah Mensah and produce him before the court”.
There are reports, the embattled CEO is hiding in South Africa or Nigeria.
Reports say he fled out of the country through Togo.
Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah says Nana Appiah Mensah is now a fugitive and the Ghana government has triggered the INTERPOL of the issue.
"We have information that Nana Appiah Mensah is not in the country, so we have started the process of letting INTERPOL put him in the red notice" she told JOY FM.
"We are looking for him now because we have commenced investigation into his activities and those we think are criminal offences".
Read also: BREAKING: Court issues bench warrant for the arrest of Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah and two others
Ghana News: latest news in Ghana