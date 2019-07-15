Modern Ghana editor wants compensation, sues IGP, National Security Coordinator

Emmanuel Ajarfor who is an editor for online portal Modern Ghana has sued the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, the National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh and the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo.
The suit, which has been filed at the Human Rights Division of the High Court avers that Mr. Ajarfor’s rights to personal liberty, a fair trial and human dignity were violated by the conduct of the officials of National Security when they arrested him recently.
His lawyers want the court to seek an order for the Attorney General to prosecute the officers who tortured Mr. Ajarfor as well as order the release of all items seized from him.
The lawyers also want him to be compensated. Mr Ajarfor was arrested at his office with one of his reporters as they were accused of cybercrime.
He claims that he was tortured during interrogations but the National Security has denied that.
The State decided to discontinue the case against the two Modern Ghana journalists.
Senior State Attorney, Stella Ohene Appiah in an application on Friday, July 5 told the court they do not intend to continue with the case at this stage.
Several Civil Society Organizations and individuals criticized the National Security Agency over the incident especially as it adds to the tall list of allegations of torture levelled against the agency by other suspects in different cases.
