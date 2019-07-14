MoH set July 16 as new deadline for recruitment of nurses

The Ministry of Health (MoH) have now extended the deadline for the recruitment of private and public trained nurses who completed their training from 2012 to 2016 from accredited Health Training Institutions.
The exercise which started on July 1, 2019, was scheduled to end on July 12, 2019, has now been extended to July 16, 2019.
A statement signed by Nana Kwamena Adjei-Mensah, MOH Chief Director explained that the extension was to enable health professionals who were yet to go online to select Agencies of their choice to do so.
The statement explained that applicants do not need to submit printed copies of their forms to the agencies because the agencies already had access to the hard copies provided during the registration.
The statement added that it was needful for applicants to add their email address and telephone phone numbers to enable the agencies reach them.
According to the statement, the Ministry could be reached through the following helplines; +233546531094, +233505268398, +233548372471 and +233551378686 for any further assistance.
