Monday, 9th March 2020 is not holiday for schools - GES

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, GES has issued a statement to announce that Monday 9th March 2020 is not a holiday for students and teachers.
The statement further congratulated the students and teachers for their smart turn out at the 63rd Independence day celebration parade held throughout the country.
According to the statement, it is expected that teachers, pupils and students will take advantage of the weekend to rest and fully refresh themselves to resume academic work on Monday 9th March 2020.
"Teachers, pupils, students and the general public should, therefore, take note that Monday 9th March 2020 is not a holiday for schools."
Changing educational curricula to meet the needs of the modern economy
President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the government is changing the educational curricula across the country, to meet the needs of the modern economy.
According to the President, this is aimed at preparing Ghanaian students to equally compete on a global scale.
The President made this known at the 63rd Independence celebration hosted at the Baba Yara sports stadium in the Ashanti Region, Kumasi today March 6 2020.
The President outlined achievements the country has chalked in its 63rd years.
President Akufo-Addo stated that: There are more children in SHS now then we have ever had. We are changing the curricula and focus in education to meet the needs of the modern economy we are making progress..."