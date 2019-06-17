Month-long ban on drumming lifted in Accra

The month-long ban on drumming and noise-making in the Ga State has been lifted by the Chiefs and people of Ga Mashie in the Greater Accra Region.
The lifting of the ban paves way for the celebration of the annual Homowo festival to be held in August.
At a ceremony at the forecourt of the Gbese Mantse’s Palace in Accra last Thursday, there was a display of Ga tradition and culture as the Gbesemantse, Nii Ayibonte II, beat the Odada drums to signify the end of the ban.
The occasion was witnessed by dignitaries, including the Member of Parliament for the Ododiodoo Constituency, Mr Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye, the Chief Executive Officer of GIHOC Distilleries, Mr Maxwel Kofi Jumah, and some chiefs in the Ga State.
The Nai Wulomo, Nii Akwei Mensah, in the company of some elders of the Ga State, performed traditional rituals and prayed for good omen for the people. Nii Ayi Bonte II appealed for unity among the chiefs and people of the area.
According to him, development, which Gas have been longing for could not be attained if there was no unity of purpose.
“We have to settle our differences so that we can see meaningful progress and development for the benefit of our people,” the chief stated.
Nii Ayi Bonte II thanked the chiefs and people for their support and urged the former to continue to provide the necessary leadership to their subjects.
Nii Ayi Bonte also advised parents in the Ga State to take advantage of the free senior high school education policy by the government to ensure their children also benefitted.
READ ALSO: