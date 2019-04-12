Mother sentenced for physical torture,accuse 3-year- old daughter of witchcraft

A 39-year-old mother, Aunty Esi has been sentenced to three months in imprisonment with hard labour for subjecting her three-year-old daughter to various forms of physical torture over claims that she is a witch.
Aunty Esi was sentenced by the Adentan Magistrate court presided over by her lordship Justice Linda Amissah. The 39-year-old mother who showed no signs of remorse for her conduct was charged for physical abuse .
Additionally, she was fined GH¢600 with an order from the court for her daughter to be given to her aunt to take care of with a strict warning she has no right to even get closer to the victim even after serving her term in jail.
According to reports, the three -year -old girl has been ill-treated by the mother for months.
Reports also indicated that the victim suspected to be a witch was subjected to severe flogging at the least provocation leaving bloody welts all over her by no other person but her biological mother who accused her of being a witch and claimed she is responsible for all her woes.
READ ALSO: Stepmother convicted after slashing 5-year-old's hand
Interior Minister to appear before Parliament over recent children assaults
The Minister for Gender, Children and social protection, Cynthia Morrison has however cautioned parents who abuse their children to be wary that once they are caught, the law will come after them.