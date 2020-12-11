MP-elect for Keta attacked- NDC

The Member of Parliament-elect for the Keta constituency in the Volta region Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe has been attacked by unknown assailants, the National Democratic Congress has announced.
The party in a statement said the yet-to-be lawmaker was attacked in his residence at Anlo-Afiadenyigba.
The statement said the matter has been reported to the police.
Below are details of then statement
The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), strongly suspect the attack on Hon. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the MP-elect for Keta constituency to be politically motivated.
The Member of Parliament Elect for Keta was attacked by unknown assailants at his Anlo-Afiadenyigba residence in the early hours of Friday, December 11, 2020. The gun-wielding thugs believed to be part of the NPP vigilante group succeeded in inflicting injuries on Hon. Gakpey who is currently hospitalized. The MP-elect’s mother and other family members were also attacked and brutalized.
We consider this armed attack by suspected NPP hoodlums as part of the grand scheme by the Nana Addo led NPP to reduce our majority seats in Parliament and President John Dramani Mahama’s overwhelming win in the just ended Parliamentary and Presidential elections. These armed attacks such as the armed invasion of the house of the NDC MP elect for Jomoro Constituency tend to follow similar pattern.
These barbaric and sadistic acts also bear the fingerprints of an organized, planned, well-rehearsed sinister agenda of the Akufo Addo led NPP to divert attention from the stolen election. It is also our contended position that these midnight attacks by such insidious armed NPP militia are being executed with the tacit support of the NPP leadership with the view to kill, seize and destroy our pink sheets. The diabolic and evil agenda is to use these as pretext to mount legal challenges in order to reduce the NDC parliamentary strength.
The Regional Secretariat is therefore calling on the party faithful and other well-meaning Ghanaians to be on the look-out for such armed thugs, and to provide valuable information towards their arrest. While we wish our MP-elect and his family speedy recovery, the Secretariat has set aside GHS 10,000 reward for any one or group of persons who would volunteer information leading to the arrest of the culprits of this dastardly act.
We wish to remind Ghanaians of the creeping dictatorship, militarization, thuggery and weaponization of the country by the Akufo Addo-led NPP and therefore call on the general public to resist the oppressor’s rule. We are also calling on the true professional policemen and women other law enforcement agencies as a matter of urgency to do everything possible within the shortest possible time to bring the perpetrators to justice.
……Signed…….
James GUNU
Regional Secretary