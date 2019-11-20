Murdered NPP Treasurer : Fake informant making mockery of us - Family

The family of the murdered Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Takoradi Constituency in Western Region says the fake informant ended up making a mockery of them.
On Tuesday, a fake informant who accused another person wrongly of killing Mark Ofori was sentenced to six months imprisonment by the Takoradi Harbour Area Circuit Court, and fined GhS3,000 cedis in addition.
Sister of the late Mark Ofori, Dillyx Ofori, tells Citi FM that although they welcome the sentencing of the fake informant, they’re looking forward to the arrest of the assailant.
“We had some hope that something good will come out for justice to be served. We know we are not going to get our brother back but at least, when justice is served, it will help ease our pain. But it is rather unfortunate that it turned out to be something else. This is a serious matter. So whatever the informant did, he decided to put himself into trouble.”
“It is a mockery of us because we are deeply in pain and trouble. We don’t know why he did that and we are not happy about it as a family. This is like reopening our wounds. The police and the party have assured us of getting to the bottom of this matter. But for us as a family, we want to find out who did this thing”, she said.
Some unknown persons shot the Takoradi NPP constituency treasurer in his house at Fijai last month.
The family said it suspects that the incident is a case of contract killing and has placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on the head of the unknown killer.
Police in the Western Region began investigating one Anthony Mensah, a resident of Amanful in Takoradi, suspected to have supplied the gun that was used to commit the crime.
But it later turned out that, the police were deceived.