Add elimination of galamsey as condition for granting gov't's bailout request - Odike implores IMF

Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ is asking the IMF to add the elimination of illegal mining (galamsey) as part of conditionalities for which government's request for a $3 billion bailout will be granted.
Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta is in New York leading a high-powered government delegation to engage in what is believed to be the final phase of talks ahead of the rollout of the austerity plan.
According to Odike, he will petition the IMF to add the galamsey issues as strings attached to the bailout as negotiations begin.
"I am imploring the IMF to bring the galamsey issues as part of the conditionalities to secure this bailout. This will push the governemnt harder to take decisive decisions to mitigate this menace. The government will meet my petition in New York, IMF office."
Meanwhile the Ministry of Finance is grateful to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission team for its visit, and the resultant progress made in discussions toward possible support for the government’s Programme for Economic Growth.
The Public Relations office of the Finance Minister in a statement expressed how encouraged government is by the progress made so far.
"The Government of Ghana is deeply encouraged by the progress made so far. We look forward to continuing our engagement, and remain committed to working tirelessly to create a stable and resilient macroeconomic environment, ensure debt sustainability, and maintain social cohesion. Ghana is at a pivotal moment in her history and we are grateful for the IMF’s support, and indeed the support of all Ghanaians, as we work together to bolster Ghana’s build back effort."
It reiterated government’s steadfastness in its resolve to fast-track negotiations with the IMF.
“Discussions with the fund will, therefore, continue earnestly in the coming weeks, during the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the IMF, commencing on Monday 10th October 2022, in Washington D.C.”