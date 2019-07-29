N/R : Nurse rapes patient on hospital bed

A male nurse on duty has raped a first-year student of the Northern School of Business in Tamale on her sickbed at the school’s sickbay.
The victim (name withheld) was sick and reported to the school sickbay but the school nurse took advantage of her condition and allegedly raped her while classes were ongoing.
The incident, which happened on the 11th of July 2019, was reported to the school’s authority but no action had been taken.
The nurse identified as Yussif after the incident left the facility and it is currently without a nurse. The assistant headmaster in charge of administration in the school, Mr Alidu confirmed the incident.
The headmaster of the school said the nurse had confessed to the school authority about what he had done. After narrating the issue he later in a phone call said the headmaster was not happy with him for speaking to the media, therefore, the case should be kept confidential.
He further indicated that the school authority had reported the case to the Sagnarigu Health Directorate to handle since they are responsible for posting nurses to the facility. Meanwhile, the Sagnarigu Health Director denies knowledge of the case.
He stated that the school authority had not reported any such case to his outfit as told by the assistant headmaster of the school.
The Sagnarigu Health Directorate indicate that the suspected nurse had applied for leave on the 15th of July 2019 after the case happened on the 11th of July 2019.
The leave was signed by his immediate supervisor on the 17th of July and the Municipal Health Director signed on the 18th of July, 2019. However, on Monday 29th July 2019, the headmaster of the school, Edward Azika in his office; he had earlier agreed to speak to us off-record but later declined.
When asked why the case was reported to him but he did not do anything about it, he said he was not answerable to the media. Meanwhile, the regional police PRO, DSP Yussif Tanko, he said the case had not come to the attention of the police.
