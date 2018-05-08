NABCO is not meant for NPP faithful - Dr Frimpong

The Technical Economic Adviser at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong has debunk the perceptions that the National Builders Corps (NABCO) was a means of creating jobs for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful.
“Not all tertiary graduates are NPP members, faithful or sympathizers; there are both NPP and NDC graduates in the country and we are not dealing with party cards, but certificates and appropriate qualifications”, Dr Frimpong explained to Prime News Ghana.
He said the main aim of NABCO was to create job opportunities for the numerous tertiary graduates idling at home for the past four to six years.
Dr. Frimpong further indicated that stiff IMF conditions, bearing employment in government sectors, coupled with the inability of private companies to employ, due to the electrical power problems the nation encountered some years back, make graduates unemployment quite disturbing for policy makers.
NACOB, according to him, is a way of giving jobs to graduates prior to landing permanent jobs of their choice.
Dr. Frimpong said the three year programme was not compulsory and one could opt out as soon as he or she secures a permanent job of choice, he said the deadline for submission of online registration at preferred district was June 1 2018, followed by placement in July and then work starts in August 2018.
Some 100,000 tertiary unemployed graduates are expected to benefit from the NABCO project through modules like Health, Education, Agriculture, Enterprise and ICT among others.
Latest Ghana News from Prime News Ghana