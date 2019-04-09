NAM1 wins case in Dubai, set to return to Ghana (Audio)

The CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 has won his court case in Dubai and his is set to return to Ghana soon.
According to Starrfmonline, the court pronounced judgment on Tuesday, April 9 and ordered the company, with which he had had issues, to pay him all outstanding debts, Starrfm.com.gh has learnt.
Sammy Flex on "Showbiz Agenda" on Zylofon FM today, April 9 also confirmed that NAM1 has been set free and will soon return to Ghana.
NAM 1 has been in Dubai cell since November 2018 over a gold deal gone bad.
Background
A Dubai-based businessman reported Mr Mensah for fraud in May 2018. Unaware that he was on the Dubai police’s wanted list, Mr Mensah went to the Emirates with the hope of receiving a huge amount of money due him as a result of his earlier transactions with the Emirati, only to be arrested when he presented his passport to undergo immigration formalities.
Several customers of his defunct gold firm have on several occasions demonstrated in Accra, Takoradi and Tarkwa calling on government to intervene and help them retrieve their locked up cash.
