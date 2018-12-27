National Cathedral will not bring the nation closer to God-Rev. Richard Whitcomb

Reverend Dr Richard Whitcomb, Senior Pastor of Agape House New Testament Church says the presence of a National Cathedral in Ghana, will not bring the nation closer to God.
In a sermon at his church, he said his non-partisan warning was made with only spiritual considerations
According to the man of God, “You can build it [the national cathedral] but it doesn’t bring the presence of God,” he stated.
Rev. Whitcomb said his concerns did not stem from financial or political consideration, but the “spiritual implication of misunderstanding God’s dwelling place.”
“I’m not for or against the national cathedral. I’m not speaking to you today as a politician, I’m speaking as a prophet. You can build the national cathedral, but that will not guarantee the presence of God.”
His sermon came as the National Cathedral Council of Trustees prepares for a fundraiser for the construction of the edifice on December 28.
According to the Minister, virtues like humility were more desirable for a relationship with God.
“God opposes the proud and dwells with the humble. I will rather be a humble nation without the national cathedral than a proud nation with a national cathedral because if you have a national cathedral but your leaders are proud, God’s presence will be far from you.”
He made reference to what is considered to be the largest church building in the world, the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Cote d’Ivoire, “but having that great cathedral didn’t prevent a civil war.”
“After all they have a national cathedral in the USA and it is a backslidden, sin-filled perverted country,” he added.