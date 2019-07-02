National Security denies torture claims by Modern Ghana editor

The National Security Council have come out to deny claims of torturing Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri who is an editor at news portal Modern Ghana.
Ajarfor and two others were arrested for allegedly engaging in cyber-crimes.
Ajarfor narrating his ordeal to Joy News on July 1, 2019, said: ''Every question they asked came with a slap, sometimes I was giving slaps for unconvincing answers. They used an electric shocker to shock my body to the extent of shocking my ears with a shocker. After that, they put handcuffs on my hands and they were giving me punches. I had to lean against a wall with my legs up and hands down as if I was doing a press up. I cried like a newborn baby''.
The National Security in a release denied these allegations and portions of their statement read: The Secretariat takes very serious view of these claims, and wish to state, in no uncertain terms, that these allegations are false. We consider it to be a clear delibrate attempt by the suspect to discredit the investigations and the case against him.
Meanwhile the suspect Ajarfor will appear before court today July 2, 2019.
