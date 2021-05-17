National Security in the news again as Delta Force attack regional security coordinator

Members of the notorious Delta Force vigilante group who attacked the Ashanti Region Security Coordinator last week were allegedly ordered to do so by the National Security Coordinator.
DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo (rtd) was manhandled by the pro-governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) thugs on Tuesday, May 11.
DCOP Opare Addo (rtd) was forcefully removed from his office by some members of the vigilante group and handcuffed. It is not particularly clear why he was attacked by the thugs, however, the retired police officer believes it is because he has taken a hard stance against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in the area.
“They came to the office around 5 pm and said they have been directed to bring me to the National Security Coordinator. I said I won’t go. Then they handcuffed me and pushed me here and there and the police came in and even pointed an AK47 at me,” he narrated his ordeal on Tuesday to Joy News on Monday, May 17, 2021.
He said police picked them all to the regional police headquarters, where the matter is under investigation, but adds that “unfortunately, they [police] haven’t gotten the seven persons who came to my office to humiliate and assault me this way.”
Some reports on the incident said the police purposefully released the members of the Delta Force shortly after they were picked up together with DCOP Opare Addo to regional police headquarters.
READ ALSO: Ghanaians share harrowing hospital experiences after 12-year-old boy dies due to lack of bed, ambulance delay
According to a report by Starrfm, the former Ashanti Region Police Commander has said that there have been rumours that his appointment has been terminated.
DCOP Opare Addo said he remains in office because of a directive by President Nana Akufo-Addo that he should go about his duties despite the rumours about his termination.
Discussions about the persistent illegal activities and human rights abuses of the National Security Council Secretariat and their operatives have been raging recently after the operatives assaulted Citi FM/Citi TV journalist, Caleb Kudah.
Meanwhile, DCOP Opare Addo has vowed to seek legal redress for the assault and the abuses of his human rights by the pro-NPP thugs.