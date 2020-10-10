NDC's Free Primary Healthcare policy not feasible - Oko-Boye

Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Bernard Oko-Boye says the Free Primary Healthcare policy of the NDC is not feasible.
Speaking on TV3, Dr Oko-Boye said providing free healthcare at the district level and the Ghanaians will have to pay at the regional levels will only make the situation in the health sector more difficult.
He said the best option is for Ghanaians to vote for the NPP for an efficient NHIS.
Dr Oko-Boye said the NPP has now made it possible for 25% of claims to be processed electronically and the aim is to increase it to 75% when voted for again.
He explained that their plan as a government is to expand the coverage of the NHIS to cover more people and also include more conditions under it.
The NHIS which already covers breast cancer will from 2021 cover other pediatric cancers.
Responding to the Deputy Minister, former Minister under the Mahama administration Dr Omane Boamah said they are providing the best solution to the issues confronting the health sector.
He said the Free Primary healthcare will cater for the district levels but the NHIS will kick in when the patients are transferred to the regional or any tertiary health facility.
He concluded that the NPP has no clear plan for the health sector hence there need for Ghanaians to vote for the NDC.