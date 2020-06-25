NDC's joy cut short as Supreme Court says existing Voter ID can't be used in compilation

GRIDCo appoints Florence Nuamah Agyei as new Human Resource Director The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has appointed Florence Nuamah Agyei as its new…

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Serie A record in Juventus victory Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Rui Costa to become the leading…

Supreme Court directs gov't to buy Woyome’s properties A five-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Chief Justice Anin…

Former BOST MD, George Okley Mensah confirmed dead A former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company…