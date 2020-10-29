NDC’s Said Sinare a 'free man' as police withdraw criminal charges

The Accra Regional Police Command has withdrawn all charges it levelled against the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare.
He was invited by the police after the NDC constituency chairman of Ayawaso North, Ahmed Tahiru reportedly confessed to police that Ahaji Sinare had supplied guns to some youth to cause chaos during the upcoming polls.
Mr. Sinare was put before the Kaneshie District Court on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
He was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime to wit possession of a firearm without lawful authority.
The prosecutor, Seargent Thomas Safo, told the Kaneshie District Court Thursday that the prosecution wanted to withdraw the case upon “further development in the matter”.
The court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, acceded to the request and discharged the NDC Vice Chairman.
Mr Abraham Amaliba, the lawyer for Mr Sinare told journalists after the proceedings that the action by the police meant that his client was now “free”.
“The charges that were brought to court were not well-founded and that was why the prosecution withdrew it. I can tell you that Alhaji Sinare is now a free man,” he said.
Alhaji Sinare and one Tahiru Ahmed were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and possession of firearms without lawful authority.
