New curriculum training : GES to pay full allowance of teachers this week

The Ghana Education Service, GES says teachers who attended training workshops on the new curriculum for basic schools will receive their full allowances “early next week.”
GES in a statement explained that the full allowances could not be paid because a tax exemption was being sought.
“The allowances could not be paid because Management intended to write for tax exemption so that the 20% withholding tax which by law had to be deducted on the GH50.00 will not be deducted. This information was communicated to all Regional and District Directorates to make it known to participants.”
The GES, however, urged the teachers to remain calm because “the allowances will be paid early next week.”
“Measures have been put in place to ensure that these incidents are not repeated in the 2nd week,” the statement read.
The workshops have been marred by reports of low-quality refreshments served teachers and the lower than expected allowances.
On Saturday there were widespread reports of teachers across the country rejecting GHc50.00 given them as allowances because they were entitled to more.
Some accused their education directorates of cheating them.
Commenting on the “plates of insipid food” served to the teachers, the GES said the situation was “really unfortunate.”
The training took place at 996 centres across the country with 152,000 teachers taking part, according to the GES.
Find below the full GES statement
152,000 TEACHERS TRAINED
Week one of the training of KG to P6 teachers ended yesterday. Management is impressed with the quality of training given to the teachers and it is expected that the new Standards-Based Curriculum will be implemented effectively and efficiently when we begin the rollout in September 2019.
152,000, teachers converged at 996 centres across the country to be trained.
Management’s attention was drawn to the plates of insipid food served and in some cases not befitting packaging at some centres. This is really unfortunate.
Investigations have begun to find out why and how this happened in some of the centres.
Some teachers at some centres also did not sign for their GH 50.0 T&T because they wanted the GH50.0 allowance to be added before. This also created scenes too.
Management is not happy about the developments and will like to assure teachers that as key stakeholders we will continue to ensure their needs are met so that we can collectively provide quality Education to the Ghanaian child.
The allowances could not be paid because Management intended to write for tax exemption so that the 20%withholding tax which by law had to be deducted on the GH50.0 will not be deducted. This information was communicated to all Regional and District Directorates to make it known to participants.
The allowances will be paid early next week and so all should remain calm. Management of GES has their interest at heart.
Measures have been put in place to ensure that these incidents are not repeated in the 2nd week.
Public Relations Unit
