New Curriculum is the future for Ghanaians, not a political tool - Edu. Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh says the new Ghana Education Service, GES curriculum is the future for Ghanaians and should not be seen as a political tool.
The Education Minister made this known at the launch of the new curriculum for basic schools at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on May 13 2019.
One hundred and fifty (150) teachers have begun receiving training on the new curriculum for basic schools which is expected to be implemented in September this year(2019)
The Ghana Education Service (GES), in collaboration with the National Council for Curriculum and Assesment (NaCCA), is organising the five-day programme which is part of a series of training workshops for teachers on the standard-based curriculum.
One hundred and fifty-two thousand (152,000) basic school teachers in the country will be trained by the participants (master trainers), drawn from the GES, the NaCCA and other sectors before the curriculum is rolled out for the 2019/2020 academic year.
The Education Minister noted that the new curriculum is the future of the country and must not be politicised
According to him:'' It is very important to see this project as ours, and not as a political tool since it is for the future of our country,”
Mr Opoku Prempeh also said the new curriculum places the child at the centre of teaching and learning . Also, he explained that the training workshop will keep the teachers abreast on the demands of the new curriculum
The Education Minister said the training: “will feed into a system of continuous professional development that will keep our teachers fully abreast at every stage on the demands of the new curriculum and any changes in professional needs that arise.”
“We are firm in our determination that every one of the 152,000 basic school teachers will be given the necessary training and tools needed to make this exercise a rousing success,” the minister added.
The Minister also indicated that more languages has been added to the new GES curriculum and their educational materials have been developed.
He urged teachers to adopt simple methods of teaching to the understanding of their pupils, especially, Mathematics which most pupils considered a difficult subject.
The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Akwasi Opoku Amankwa, said the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GET Fund) had honoured the GES’s request of GH¢ 26 million for the training of all 152,000 classroom teachers.
Prof. Opoku Amankwa said the GES would continue to identify and determine what new knowledge was required for teachers to ensure the effective implementation of the curriculum, adding “we will depart from the current system where teachers go to pursue academic programmes, some of which are completely irrelevant to the profession.”
