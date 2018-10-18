New Regions does not violate 1992 Constitution - Akufo- Addo

Nana Akufo- Addo, has mounted a forceful defense of his administration’s move to create new regions saying it does not violate the 1992 constitution.
Moves by the government to the create new Regions and altercate others have led to serious tensions in affected areas with some critics condemning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration of breaching the constitution.
Speaking at a meeting with some chiefs from the Volta Region at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said the government is going according to the dictates of the constitution.
“I would not be party to anything that attempts to subvert the constitution of Ghana. I fought all my life for constitutional rule in this country, and if I become president and I am the one undermining the constitution then I’m making a nonsense of myself. I wouldn’t do that. I don’t see this thing as having anything to do with ambitions, dislike or hostility, no. So Torgbui, through you and the senior chiefs that have come with you, I’m pleading with you, let the temperature on this matter come down,” he entreated.
However, in a related development, a group which called itself Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa on September 2018, dragged the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Attorney General to the Supreme Court seeking an injunction on the referenda for the creation of six new regions in Ghana.
A 19-member Commission, after holding nationwide consultations with chiefs and other stakeholders, recommended to the government to create the Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East, and Savanna regions.
The EC also approved a road-map for organizing referenda as part of the process for the creation of the regions.
But the Strategic Thinkers Network is praying the apex court to declare as null and void, the EC’s plan to limit the referenda to only registered voters.
