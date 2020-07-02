New restrictions must be imposed to halt sharp rise of COVID-19 cases - Dr Beyuo

The Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) Dr Titus Beyuo says government needs to impose new restrictions to halt the fast spread of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.
President Akufo-Addo last month eased some of the restriction that was imposed on the country.
These restrictions included the lifting of a 21-day partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi, reopening of Churches, Mosques and schools among others.
Ever since the restrictions were eased, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen sharply and that has become a worry to many who want the government to act fast.
Dr Beyuo speaking on Joy Super Morning show on July 2, 2020, said Ghana can't go through another lockdown but new restrictions must be put in place to curb the fast spread.
"Imposing new restrictions I will say yes but for another lockdown, I will say no but any new directions should be guided by our new numbers. We should insist that Ghana should give us a benchmark that they will say that if we get to a certain number we will say NO. Someone should be held accountable if things go bad."
Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 18,134.
This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 13,550 persons have recovered from the disease.
Five more persons have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 117.
Ghana has 4,467 active cases as of July 1, 2020.
A total of 300,520 tests have so far been conducted ever since Ghana recorded its first cases in March 2020.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region leads the chart with 10,087 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 3,676 and 1,556 cases respectively.
Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 10,087
Ashanti Region – 3,676
Western Region – 1,556
Central Region – 973
Eastern Region – 668
Volta Region – 346
Upper East Region – 274
Northern Region – 137
Oti Region – 112
Western North Region – 102
Bono East Region – 89
Savannah Region – 42
Upper West Region – 40
Bono Region – 18
Ahafo Region – 8
North East Region – 6