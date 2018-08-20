NHIS subscribers to know membership status via mobile phone

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has introduced what it termed as “NHIS digital inquiries” system.
The system is to make it easy and accessible for subscribers to know their status without joining queues at the various National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) offices.
The system is also to decongest various NHIS offices across the country.
Under the service, subscribers can inquire about their membership status by typing a short code on their mobile phones on all networks.
Currently, the system is being piloted in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region but it will soon roll out in every part of the country.
A release intercepted by PrimeNewsGhana from the Communications Department of the NHIA said “NHIS Enquiries goes digital”.
“Check your NHIS membership status on your phone by typing *842 *10#”.
The release said “very soon with your mobile money account, you can renew your expired card on your phone”.
The NHIA in the month of July 2018 announced its readiness to roll out the mobile membership renewal service of the NHIS.
When it becomes operational, all registered members of the scheme, approximately 11 million, can use the service to check the status of their NHIS membership eligibility, the NHIS benefit package and the NHIS medicines list.
