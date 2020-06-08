NIA postpones mass Ghana Card distribution exercise to June 10

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has postponed its planned mass distribution of Ghana Cards.
The NIA was set to begin the exercise in all the 16 regions today June 8, 2020, but have now halted that.
According to the NIA, the cards which are over three million will now be distributed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
The reason for the postponement was that they want to provide enough PPE to its workers at all registration centres.
The NIA will be issuing 3,875,441 printed cards to Ghana Card applicants at 5,635 registration centres.
It expects 11,062,850 Ghanaians to have the Ghana Card in time for the Electoral Commission’s (EC) compilation of a new voter register as the EC plans to make the Ghana Card and the passports the only valid identification for registering to vote.
Below is the release