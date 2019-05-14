NIA to sack 11 staff, 5 to be suspended

Executive Director of the National Identification Authority (NIA) Prof. Ken Agyemang Attafuah has confirmed that some staff of his outfit will be going home today.
The reason for their dismissal is for committing various infractions during registration.
Eleven are expected to be dismissed with five others going on suspension for less serious offences.
Prof. Attafuah on the Joy FM's Super Morning show on May 14, 2019, said investigations have been launched last week into reported cases of misconduct on the part of officials of the NIA tasked with registering citizens 15 years old and above for a national ID.
The registration exercise is currently ongoing at various designated areas in Accra.
The process at some registration centres has, however, been dogged by delays, shortage of material, extortion, registration of foreigners in violation of the law, registration outside of the designated centres and out of time, among others.
Some NIA officers were arrested, some for registering people outside the designated time frame and others for attempting to register two Nigerians who posed as Ghanaians.
The National Identification Authority, NIA recently assured the public that the authority will not shield any official who is involved in any illegal activity in connection with the registration for the Ghana Card.
READ ALSO:
For more NIA registration stories in Ghana visit primenewsghana.com