NPP, NDC have a responsibility to safeguard Ghana's peace, they must dialogue - Kwesi Jonah

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Kwesi Jonah says it is the duty of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to safeguard the peace and stability in Ghana.
He has called on the two parties to have a dialogue in other to be able to calm post-election tension.
Mahama and the NDC have made it clear they will not accept the results of the 2020 presidential elections which saw President Akufo-Addo re-elected.
They have vowed to challenge the results but supporters of the party have begun nationwide protests.
Mr Jonah says at the moment the leading parties in Ghana’s political space are only “shouting at each other. They are not talking to each other,”
Given the near-split in Parliament and the absence of an outright Majority, he reminded that the two parties will need to normalise such dialogue.
The NPP has 137 seats while the NDC has 136 seats with one constituency’s results pending.
“A split parliament requires that the two parties should show leadership at the very highest levels. The two of them should be talking among themselves,” Mr. Jonah noted on Eyewitness News.
He stressed that the parties have “a responsibility to safeguard the peace and stability of this country.”
“I think when they sit down together to talk, they will come to some kind of understanding and maybe it will bring some finality to the problems that are ongoing right now.”
Mahama says the results the NDC has points to the fact that they won the election but the EC rigged in favour of Akufo-Addo and the NPP hence they won't accept.
Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic.