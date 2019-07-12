NSMQ2019 : We feel accomplished beating 134 schools - Augusco

The 2019 winners of the National Science and Maths quiz, St Augustine's College disclosed that beating 134 Senior High Schools of the 2019 edition is an accomplishment for them.
The National Science and Maths Quiz, NSMQ is an annual competition for Senior High Schools in Ghana produced by Primetime Limited, an advertising and public relations agency with an interest in education, since 1993.
St Augustine's College beat the all-time winners, Presec Legon and St. Peters in the finals which was held at the National Theatre on July 11, 2019, in Accra.
Augusco strived their way through the quarterfinals to Semis to smash St Peters SHS and Presbyterian Boys SHS to own the 2019 NSMQ trophy.
Speaking to Joy FM, one of the contestants, Anthony Papa Eliason said :
'' We are very happy being the winners of the 2019 NSMQ. We feel accomplished coming top among all 135 schools because we spent about two-three years learning for the contest and finally we have achieved it''.
He added that the learning process was a tough one and that they had the necessary support which boosted their morale to sit up and study late into the night.
''The support from our teachers and students kept us going, God and our parents also motivated us to push harder when things were tough. We went through a lot of preparation and what we have acquired for our preparation we have to pass it on to our juniors so that there will be continuity. We had a lot of experiences in this competition''.
The headmaster of St Augustine's College, Mr Adomako expressed his appreciation to the boys for winning the contest and also the old students for providing the boys with necessary learning materials to aid them in their studies.
Meanwhile, the quiz mistress, Dr Elsie Effah Kauffman also called for the adequate attention of the study of science since it's a requisite in our everyday lives.