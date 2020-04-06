Only customers in good standing will benefit from President's free water directive -GWCL

The Ghana Water Company Limited has disclosed that only customers in good standing with the company will benefit from President Akufo-Addo's free water directive.
President Akufo-Addo has yesterday announced that the government will absorb the water bills of all Ghanaians for the next 3 months.
This means that citizens will not pay water bills for April, May and June.
The President made this announcement during an address to the nation on April 5, 2020.
"The Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply. Furthermore, Government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities."
But the Ghana Water Company Limited said those owing the company will need to pay to be able to enjoy the new policy directive to help the fight against Covid-19.
"The people who are owing us, we expect that they pay before they get free water. Somebody said those of them who have been disconnected, we have to connect them so that they will benefit from the three months [free water service]. I said the President is not telling me to give free water to those who are not connected because the president is not paying for January or February. And so those owing will have to pay,” MD for the Ghana Water Company, Clifford Briamah said in a radio interview.
The Ghana Water Company Limited also said its personnel will continue with the house to house meter readings despite the free water usage for the next three months.
This will enable them to know the consumption level during the period in order to bill the government.