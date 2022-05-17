Open Society Foundation donates $50k to #FixTheCountry 

Open Society Foundation has donated $50,000 to #FixTheCountry Movement.
Convener of the Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor made this known in a Facebook post and said more details will be communicated in a press briefing soon.
He noted that the donation was a delightful one, considering that he was behind bars again.
The Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros, are the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights.
It provides thousands of grants every year through a network of national and regional foundations and offices, funding a vast array of projects—many of them now shaped by the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier today, news broke that Mr Barker-Vormawor had been arrested.
Other conveners of the Movement told JoyNews that he was picked up on Tuesday morning by Police officers while on his way to the court.
Confirming this, Mr Barker-Vormawor said he is being held in cells at the Madina Court.
“I have been charged with “careless and inconsiderate driving,” he noted.
Full post below:
Neho! I am currently Being held in cells at the Madina Court. My phone still with me. Very Bizarre that I had never been arrested in life. Yet, In just one year of #FixTheCountry activism, I have already been arrested three times.
I have also already been sued three times, twice by the Ghana Police Service, and by the Electoral Commissoner.
Anyway, it must all be a coincidence. I’m sure. No one is above the law, except the President.
In any case, I am happy to announce that #fixTheCountry has been awarded 50,000 dollars by the Open Society Foundation.
The foundation was established by American Billionaire George Soros, who has in the past supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Details to be released in a press conference soon.
Our work continues.