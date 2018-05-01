Opuni sues EOCO again

Former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Opuni has once again sued the Economic and Organised Crime Office(EOCO) for freezing his accounts despite a High Court order to de-freeze his assets.
According to a writ dated April 27, 2018, Dr Opuni said the continuous freezing of his accounts by EOCO is wrongful and inhuman.
EOCO wrote to Standard Chartered Bank and the Opeibea House branch of Ecobank not to allow Mr. Opuni access to his money despite an Accra High Court order two weeks ago.
But in his recent suit, Dr Opuni claims that none of the funds in his two bank accounts, apart from some 25,000 cedis the prosecution has mentioned in the current trial, is the subject of any investigation.
He added that the continuous freezing of his accounts is causing extreme hardships to him and his family thus forcing him to resort to contracting loans to meet his basic daily needs.
The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has been investigating him since he was sacked from office following the swearing in of President Akufo-Addo in 2017.
His accounts were frozen in February 2017, as he has been accused of causing financial loss to the state to the tune of GHC 217 million.
Dr. Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing a total of 27 charges for alleged financial malfeasance in the execution of some contracts at COCOBOD.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news.html