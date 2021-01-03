Otokunor, 20 NDC MPs charged with unlawful assembly

Some twenty Members of Parliament belonging to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been charged following their protest at the Electoral Commission Headquarters on December 22, 2020.
The MPs were charged with unlawful assembly and are said to have failed to notify the police before their march.
Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor was also charged with the same offence in addition to the MPs.
The statement of offence said they unlawfully assembled and conducted themselves “in a manner likely to cause persons in the Neighbourhood reasonable fear where a breach of the peace is likely to be occasioned.”
The MPs charged are Haruna Iddrisu, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Samuel George, John Abdulai Jinapor, Rockson Defiamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Mutawakilu Adam, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, A.B. Fuseini, Kwabena Minta Akando, Yusif Issaka Jaja, Isaac Adongo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, James Klutse Avedzi, James Agalga, Collins Dauda, Abdul Rashi Pelpuo, Richard Quashigah and Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings.
The NDC MPs will face the Accra Circuit court on Monday, January 04, 2021.
The State had earlier sued the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and 10 other members of the Minority caucus in Parliament over the march.
The Minority are challenging results of the Techiman South Parliamentary polls.
The Caucus in the six-pager petition is asking the EC to re-collate the Techiman South Constituency Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Results from all the Two Hundred and Sixty-Six (266) Polling stations.
It will be recalled that the NDC MPs clashed with the police after they tried to present a petition to the EC following the declaration of the 2020 election results.
The protest ended in a bit of chaos as the police tried to stop them but they fought their way through.