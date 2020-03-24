Covid-19: Our collective survival now hangs on shoulders of each other - Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister for Education Matthew Opoku Prempeh has called on Ghanaians to observe all safety measures to ensure we all survive Covid-19.
The Minister speaking at a press briefing said this is not a time to be divided as a nation and we must stick together to ensure we pull through this trying times.
"Our collective survival depends on each other, the virus doesn't move, it needs people to spread it. If you don't need to travel to a place don't go. Don't get interactive when it is not essential. We need all in this fight".
Ghana has now seen a sharp rise cases of confirmed coronavirus cases as the number moves to 52.
READ ALSO: Many arrested for flouting border closure directive - GIS
The 25 new cases were confirmed among the 1,030 people who are under mandatory quarantine in the country after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport hours to the deadline for the closure of the country’s borders.
The Minister of Health, Kweku Agyeman Manu who made the announcement on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 said other persons in mandatory quarantine are yet to be tested.
“Out of the 185 test results received, we have 25 of those quarantined tested positive. If we add on to the earlier number of 27, it means we have 52 people testing positive in our country at the moment,” the minister said.
He said the 25 new patients have been handed over to the case management team and are being sent to various isolation centers for treatment.