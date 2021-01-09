Parliament opens up on Jan. 7 chaos and assures dedicated service

The Parliamentary Service of Ghana has released a statement on the chaos that broke out during the formation of the 8th Parliament on January 7, 2021.
In a statement sign Kate Addo, the Director of Public Affairs of the Parliament Service of Ghana she acknowledged the events that happened but said it will not affect the effective and united running of parliamentary business.
“Parliament wishes to acknowledge the events that characterized the inauguration of the 8th Parliament and wishes to state that while most of the actions during the night were regrettable, Parliament would, however, like to put them behind it and work towards a more focused, unified membership aimed at promoting the best Parliamentary practices and good governance”, the statement said.
READ ALSO: NDC calls on Speaker to investigate invasion of Parliament by armed military officers
She also debunked allegations that a parliamentary staff attempted to stuff a ballot box with papers during the election of the Speaker of the 8th Parliament on January 7.
According to them, the nature of voting in Parliament would not have allowed any of the parliamentary staff to perpetuate any such act and considering the already volatile atmosphere on the floor of Parliament, it would have been easily detected.
Below is the statement