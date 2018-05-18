Military, Police clash: Parliament summons Interior and Defence Ministers

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Aaron Ocquaye, has ordered the Defence and Interior ministers to appear before the house to explain the circumstances that led to the clash between the police and the military officers in Tamale.
Dominic Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery, Ministers of Defence and Interior respectively have been given four days to appear before the house over the clash between the two security forces that left 8 cops injured on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
The summon follows a joint advocacy by both sides of the house to get Dominic Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery, Ministers of Defence and Interior respectively to brief parliament over the Military, Police clash.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, indicated that the clashes have untold implications for the security of Tamale and the nation at large.
The two ministers are expected to appear before the House on Tuesday, May 21, 2018.
Background
Some military officers at Tamale in the Northern region on Wednesday May 16, 2018, went on a rampage to attack police officers in the area.
The incident occurred following an attempt by a military officer to escape from police custody.
According to reports, a military officer attempted to escape from the Regional Police Headquarters after returning from the court on Wednesday.
He took to his heels and other military officers prevented police personnel on duty from re-arresting their colleague and this resulted in some commotion.
Some of the military officers decided to beat up any police officer they identified and attacked cops stationed at various banks.