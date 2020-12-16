Parliament will incorporate stakeholders concern before final Public Uni Bill is passed - Opoku Prempeh

Minister for Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh says Parliament will incorporate some stakeholders concern before the final Public University Bill is passed.
The Bill entered the consideration stage after its second reading in Parliament on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, where the Minority threatened to withdraw their support if their request for further consultation is ignored.
Mr Opoku Prempeh speaking to the media says they will listen to the amendments and incorporate.
“The ranking member of the Committee attested to the fact that the Universities were consulted and it is their proposal that they brought in that led to a large number of amendment. Of course, when bills are brought, Parliament is not a rubber stamp.
“Parliament invites stakeholder memorandum and there were 38 memoranda that were brought so Parliament will listen and if there are amendments that is the word of Parliament. I do not remember a single bill that came and went back the same.
Parliament on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, approved the Public University Bill at the second reading stage.
The Minority in Parliament, during the debate, expressed conditional support for the other processes to get the Bill passed.
It was also concerned with consultation from groups that wrote to it during the period of recess by the House.
Meanwhile, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says they will proceed to the Supreme Court over the re-introduction of the Public Universities Bill.
According to them, they are disappointed in the continued moves to pass the Public University Bill.
They said the developments with the Bill are being done on the blindside of the association, a week before Parliament’s recess.
“If they even go higher, we will proceed to the Supreme Court. We have the option of also striking,” the national President of UTAG, Professor Charles Ofosu Marfo, said.