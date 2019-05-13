PHOTOS: Dr Bawumia begins nationwide Ramadan tour

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has begun his 2019 nationwide Ramadan tour.
Bawumia who began the tour on Friday, May 10 is expected to complete a three-day tour which will see him visit a number of mosques in Oti, Volta and Eastern Regions. He will join his fellow Muslims to pray for Ghana as they fast.
He has already toured the Oti region on the first day as he paid a courtesy call on the Chiefs and people of Dambai traditional area. The Vice President Bawumia also visited the central mosques in Dambai, Kwamekrom and Kadjebi to join the faithfuls to pray.
Nana Kwaku Beyenor, Omanhene of Dambai and the Nifahene of the Chonke Traditional Area in the Krachi East District were delighted to receive the Vice President as they express appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and his government for the creation of the Oti Region and pledged the support of the people of Dambai to the president during election 2020.
"We will thank President Akufo-Addo and the NPP with our thumb in 2020", the chief pledged.
Dr Bawumia also urged the people of Oti to continue to cherish the existing of peace and unity among people with different faiths especially between Muslims and Christians and use it for advancing the cause of Ghana.
“We all share common beliefs as Muslims and Christians, and what is more important is that the Prophet Mohammed told all Muslims that, amongst all the faiths, we as Muslims should be closest to the Christians because they are good people and live together in unity to advance the cause of Ghana." he said.
Vice President Dr Bawumia is expected to tour all the 16 regions of Ghana to worship and pray with colleagues in the Islamic faith.
He is joined by Sheikh Dr. Mustafa Hamid, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Hon. Abubakar Boniface, Minister of State at the Presidency, and some other government officials.
