PHOTOS: Expansion of railway lines across Ghana makes progress

The goal of the government to provide faster, safe, reliable and affordable transportation system to connect the northern parts of the country to the southern parts through railway is on course.
Currently, work on the Kumasi-Paga Rail Line is underway to link the two sectors, Ashanti Region and the Upper East Region, to boost national development.
There will be another railway line from Kumasi through Ejisu-Effiduase-Agona and Offinso to Techiman to link the Ashanti Region to the Brong Ahafo Region.
Another line linking the Greater Accra, through the Eastern Region to Ashanti Region is also expected to commence.
Ghana would have to spend around seventy-one million dollars ($70.7 million) to pay compensations to people whose properties will be affected.
Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey said he is upbeat about the prospect of fully reviving majority of Ghana’s rail network by the year 2020.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana