Photos from Sammy Gyamfi's traditional wedding

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi on Wednesday, December 21 tied the knot in Accra with his fiancée in a traditional wedding ceremony.
Photos have popped up on social media with some of the best scenes from the ceremony, however, not much is known about Sammy Gyamfi's wife.
The private event, held at Chain Homes in Tse Ado was attended by former president John Dramani Mahama, the new National Chairman of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah, as well as his predecessor Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo
Sammy Gyamfi over the weekend was re-elected as the National Communications Officer for the NDC.