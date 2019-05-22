PHOTOS: Prez. Akufo-Addo visits Dredge Masters in Accra

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, visited Dredge Masters to know the extent of progress of a project to dredge the Odaw River.
The dredging of the Odaw river has gone on for some time now and is expected to give way for the free flow of stormwater to avoid flooding during heavy rains.
Hydrological Engineer of Dredge Masters Ltd, Ing. Wise Ametefe revealed that Dredge Masters Ltd has since February 2019 silted over one million cubic meters of waste materials from the Odaw River and Korle Lagoon to pave way for water flow.
President Akufo-Addo was excited when Managing Director of the company, Captain Khan, took him through pictorial designs by Dredge Masters to overhaul the Odaw River and Korle Lagoon into a modern beautiful tourist attraction.
The company continued their work of evacuating debris of waste in the river in order for water to flow freely.
Dredge Masters began operations in June 2016, a year after the June 3 disaster at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle claiming several lives and property with a two-year contract awarded by the government under John Dramani Mahama.
The contract was for the de-silting and dredging of the Odaw channel and restoration of the Korle Lagoon to avert the perennial flooding in Accra under the Accra Sanitary Sewer Storm Drainage Alleviation Project.
President Akufo-Addo renewed the contract for another two years beginning from February this year which scope of work included the redesign and construction of the KLERP interceptor and breakwater at the outfall.
The channel under the scope starts from the Odaw Onyasia confluence at Carprice in Accra, through Avenor, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Agbogbloshie, South Kaneshie drain and, the Upper and Lower Lagoon.
