Photos: Rainstorm destroys properties in Kumasi

A rainstorm on Thursday evening in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital, has left scores of people displaced.
Roofs were ripped off buildings and giant billboards fell, in some instances on moving vehicles, at Afful Nkwanta, Stadium and Asokwa, all in the Kumasi metropolis.
One person has been hospitalized after he was trapped for hours in his car, reports Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor.
Meanwhile, in Accra, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has said heavy rains on Friday dawn will “continue to the West and affect Saltpond and Takoradi by daybreak.
The Agency says fishermen going out for fishing will encounter windy conditions and rain at sea.
Few places in the north will continue to experience thunderstorms and rain, the Agency said in its daily weather update.
Photos below:
Credit: myjoyonline