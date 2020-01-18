Photos: UCC holds matriculation ceremony for inmates of Nsawam Prison

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has held a matriculation ceremony for some 59 inmates of the Nsawam medium-security prisons.
These inmates will have the opportunity to study as distant students of the UCC.
This move is part of an initiative of the university to make sure convicts benefit from their diploma courses.
Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Dr Joseph Ampiah at the event swore in the fresh batch of students with an oath of allegiance.
“By the powers invested in me, I do hereby matriculate you, admitting you to the rights, privileges and responsibilities of the University of Cape Coast,” he declared to the cheerful students.
In his address to the matriculants, he explained that the mission of the “great citadel of learning”, is in line with the move to admit the inmates to pursue their various courses of interest.
“This is the first time in this country tertiary education has been taken to the doorstep of prison inmates” he stated.
Dr Ampiah shared the story of Daniel Mangle, a former convict who studied law while serving his term for manslaughter and is a lawyer for prison guards and inmates in civil court cases.
Mr Mangle is currently teaching Law at the University of Michigan State University.
Vice-Chancellor of the school, Dr Joseph Ampiah addressed new students of UCC
In 2019, 59 prisoners were enrolled to pursue various diploma courses in Business and Education through the school’s Distance Learning Programme.