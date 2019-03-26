PHOTOS: Violence leaves Chereponi immigrants with burnt food stuffs

The violence that erupted between the two factions, Konkombas and Chokosis have left immigrants especially women and children with no option than to feed on burnt farm produce.
The conflict torched several communities in the Chereponi district which also affected farms. This left the immigrants with no option than to feed on burnt foodstuffs.
Immigrants at Garinkuka, the community in which the Chereponi immigrants have fled to feed on burnt foodstuffs for survival since the community, Garinkuka is faced with shortage of food and water.
READ ALSO: Chereponi Clashes: About 1,028 immigrants in Garinkuka - NADMO official
Meanwhile, the displaced Chereponi immigrants in Garunkuka live in classrooms, on the streets and at the market square.