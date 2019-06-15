'Please accept the postings to rural areas' - Health Minister beg nurses

The Minister for Health Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has called on nurses to accept postings to rural areas and work diligently to serve Ghana.
Mr Agyeman-Manu explains that there are CHIPS Compounds spread all over the rural areas in the country where the services of nurses are needed.
“When you finish school and they post you, please accept the postings to rural areas. We have a programme that we are running, every electoral area should have at least one CHIPS Compound and each compound should have a number of midwives, at least, two.
So, if you don’t move down to the CHIPS Compound, where the majority of our people live. How useful will be the allowances we’ve paid to you?” he said.
Minister for Health Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu
He was speaking to some students and staff of the Hohoe Midwifery Training School during his tour of the Hohoe municipality as part of his Volta regional tour.
He admonished the nurses to invest their time and effort in their studies to enhance their skills on the job.
The Health Ministry has had a challenge of convincing many nurses to serve the nation in some rural areas.
These nurses complain about the lack of social amenities among others.
