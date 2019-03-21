Posting of degree nurses will be sorted - Dep.Health Minister

The Deputy Health Minister, Tina Mensah has given the assurance to graduate degree nurses whose category was not listed among health professionals to be posted to various health facilities across the country.
On Wednesday, March 20 2019, the graduate nurses protested what they say is a deliberate attempt by the government to neglect them as it begins recruitment of health professionals across the country.
According to the nurses, the criteria and qualification requirement for the latest recruitment announced by the government did not include degree nurses. This will be the second year running that they would have been by-passed in-state recruitment.
In an interview with Starr News, the Deputy Minister of Health, Mrs Mensah said their neglect in the recent recruitment was an oversight and that it will be sorted out soon
“They have given some financial clearance and they thought yours (degree nurses) was part but it wasn’t. So I told them that they forgot the degree nurses and so they are working on it. Very soon, it will be sorted,” Mrs Mensah said.
The Ministry of Health on Monday, March 18, 2019, announced the recruitment of various professionals under the health delivery structure of the country.
READ ALSO:2016 graduate nurses are still at home, Akufo Addo was misinformed - Unemployed nurses
This comes after the Finance ministry gave the Health Ministry clearance for the recruitment of the professionals.
According to the Ministry of Health:“Following a Financial Clearance granted by the Ministry of Finance for the recruitment of 2016 batch of the above-mentioned categories of Health Professionals from the Public Health Institutions, the Ministry of Health wishes to inform the general public, particularly, qualified trainees who fall within the above description that it will commence recruitment process into the various agencies from Thursday, 21st March 2019.
“Therefore, qualified trainees who are part of these groups whose clearance has been received (as indicated in the attached sheet) and intend to work in the various agencies under the Ministry of Health are requested to formally apply online by logging onto the online application portal https://mohcrp.com and follow relevant instructions to select the preferred agency (GHS, CHAG, KBTH, KATH, TTH, CCTH, Police Hospital, MHA, Prisons Service, Ahmadiya Health Service),” the ministry said in a statement.
Recruitment categories:
-Registered General Nurses (RGNs)
-Registered Midwives (RMs)
-Registered Community Health Nurses (RCNs)
-Registered Mental Health Nurses (RMNs)
-Diploma Medical laboratory (Laboratory Technicians)
-Disease Control (Cert) – Field Technicians
-Technical Officers:
-DC (Diploma Disease Control)
-Nutrition (Diploma in Nutrition)
-Health Promotion (Diploma in Health Promotion)
-Health Information (Diploma Health Information)
-Medical Records (Certificate) – Technical Assistant
-Community Mental Health Officers (Diploma in Community Mental Health)
-Registered Dental Surgery Assistants (Diploma Registered Dental Surgery Assistants)
-Dental Technicians (Diploma Dental Technicians)
-Technical Officer – Orthotics (Diploma Orthopedics)
-Physiotherapy Assistants (Diploma Physiotherapy Assistants)
-Optical Technician (Certificate Optical Dispensing Technicians)
Ghana News:Latest news in Ghana