Police administration promotes 2,155 personnel

Two thousand one hundred and fifty-five (2,155) officers have been promoted by the Police Administration.
The officers including Mrs Shiella Kessie Abayie-Buckman who is the Director of Public Affairs has been promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Superintendent.
The Police Service announced in a tweet congratulating all promoted officers who were promoted effective January 1, 2019.
https://twitter.com/GhPoliceService/status/108053320420810752The promoted Officers include eight Assistant Commissioners of Police who have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police; one Superintendent of Police promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police; seven Deputy Superintendents of Police promoted to the rank of Superintendents and one hundred and fourteen Assistant Superintendents of Police promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police.
The rest are two hundred and forty-three Inspectors promoted to the rank of Chief Inspectors; seven hundred and nineteen Sergeants promoted to the rank of Inspectors; one thousand and twenty Corporals promoted to the rank of Sergeants; thirty- four Lance Corporals promoted to the rank of Corporals and nine Constables promoted to the rank Lance Corporals.
Mrs Shiella Kessie Abayie-Buckman promoted from rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent
"These promotions are administrative and in line with the Officers satisfying provisions in regulations 37 of the Police Service Regulations 2012 (C.I. 76)," the tweet disclosed.
"Congratulations to all the newly promoted Officers including Superintendent Mrs Shiella Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the Director of Public Affairs".
