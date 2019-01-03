4 arrested for murder of plantain chips seller at Buokrom

Following the death of a plantain chips seller, Naomi Opoku at Buokrom near Kumasi, the police have arrested four people including two juveniles in connection with the death.
According to reports, the deceased was allegedly raped by one of the suspects, Emmanuel Afriyie, 36 while she was in a state of total drunkenness.
The other suspects are 60 year old Margaret Aborah and her juvenile grandsons.
According to the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Godwin Ahianyo, the deceased visited the drinking spot of Margaret on December 28, 2018, already drunk.
The PRO said the deceased became unconscious after ordering for three tots of akpeteshie (local gin).
According to the police, Margaret then asked her grandsons to take the deceased into one of the rooms in her house to enable her sleep and regain her consciousness.
The police said Afriyie who was around and saw the children taking the deceased into the room later sneaked into the room and took advantage of her condition and had sexual intercourse with her.
Mr Ahianyo said the juveniles who had a hint of Afriyie’s act followed up and saw him in the act but never raised alarm but instead, looked on while giggling.
He said Margaret was also informed about the conduct of Afriyie but failed to report it.
He said on December 29, 2018, at around 5:30 am, Margaret and her two grandsons went to check on Naomi and realized that she was dead.
ASP Ahianyo said Margaret then conspired with her grandsons and dumped the body some few meters away from her drinking bar.
He said a report was made to the Buokrom police who came to convey the body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and later effected the arrest of the suspects who are currently in police custody.