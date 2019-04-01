Assault case involving driver, mate adjourned to April 15

Weija Circuit Court in Accra has adjourned the case involving a driver and mate who allegedly assaulted a Police Officer last month to April 15.
The two Francis Buabeng,26yrs, Albert Ansah,33yrs appeared in court today, they were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and causing unlawful damage.
According to the court, the adjournment is to allow counsel for the accused to peruse the document regarding their case.
The ruling of the court was premised on the fact that the accused persons were not served with the documents earlier to allow for the case management consent.
Medical report
A medical report from the Opoku Ware Hospital in Accra has indicated that driver and mate who were beaten while in Police custody.
A doctor at the Opoku Ware Hospital in Accra, Dr Alfred Opoku said his evaluation indicates that the two were tortured while they were in police custody.
"When I examine him the right eye looks a bit reddish, the left ear also look reddish, the other man complains of severe headache, he also has general body pains and he also complains of a very severe lower abdominal pain."
The two accused the police of torture while they were in police custody forcing their legal team to request for medical attention from the court.
Charges against them
The two have been hit with four counts of assaulting a police officer and causing road obstruction.
The two, Francis Buabeng, 26 and Albert Ansah, 33, have also been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and causing unlawful damage.
The charge sheet sighted by PrimeNewsGhana said the two agreed to act together with common purpose to assault a public officer causing damage and obstructions.
It added that the two also unlawfully assaulted Constable Julius Mawuli Ekpe, a public officer while in the execution of his lawful duties at Mallam Junction.
