Police gun down two armed robbers in Ashanti Region

The Police Command in the Ashanti Region has gunned down two suspected armed robbers at Santasi.
The two were killed during a shootout after police officers were deployed upon tipoff of a robbery operation last night.
A police officer also sustained various degrees of injuries in the process.
Deputy Ashanti Police Commander DCOP David Agyemang said the suspects numbering about six were in a black BMW saloon car.
"While the police were on their way they met a black BMW saloon car with registration number GR 7615-12 with about six persons on board, upon seeing the police team they opened fire they police returned fire and the suspects in trying to escape resulted in the death of two of the persons on board."
READ ALSO : Police officers at Nima, Ashaiman undergo mass testing for COVID-19 after some inmates tested positive
The command is also appealing to the general public help locate the other suspects believed to have also sustained gunshot injuries.
"A police officer was also injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment but he is in stable condition. The remaining suspects who are believed to have sustained gunshot wounds abandoned their vehicles and escaped."